Wall Street today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones jump as focus shifts to earnings

Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings amid escalating trade war and fears of removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.8 points, or 0.91%, to 38,516.23. The S&P 500 rose 49.5 points, or 0.96%, to 5,207.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 209.0 points, or 1.32%, to 16,079.94.

Gainers and Losers Verizon shares fell 2.4% after the company reported a higher quarterly subscriber loss.

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co’s stock soared 3.4% after the company beat estimates for the first quarter profit.

Northrop Grumman stock tanked 8.7% after its profit dropped sharply.