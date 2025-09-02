Wall Street today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones slip on Trump tariffs uncertainty

Wall Street stock indices slipped on Tuesday on uncertainty over the legality of US President Donald Trump's tariffs and ahead of crucial economic data.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.1 points, or 0.56%, to 45,287.73. The S&P 500 fell 58.7 points, or 0.91%, to 6,401.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 369.0 points, or 1.72%, to 21,086.575.

On Friday, a US court ruled that many of Trump's tariffs were illegal, but allowed the levies to stay in place until mid-October.

This week's economic calendar includes reports on manufacturing and services sector activity, as well as the jobs report for August.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp’s stock fell 2.1%.