Wall Street today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 rebound as megacap & chip stocks regain ground

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 0.10%, the S&P 500 was higher 0.36%, the Nasdaq gained 0.68%

Getty Images via AFP

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, as megacap and chip stocks regained ground.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.52 points, or 0.10%, to 41,156.56. The S&P 500 was higher by 20.29 points, or 0.36%, at 5,608.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 122.23 points, or 0.68%, to 18,119.15.

