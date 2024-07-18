The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, as megacap and chip stocks regained ground.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.52 points, or 0.10%, to 41,156.56. The S&P 500 was higher by 20.29 points, or 0.36%, at 5,608.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 122.23 points, or 0.68%, to 18,119.15.