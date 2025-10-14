Wall Street today: Nasdaq sinks 300 points, Dow Jones falls 200 points on renewed US-China trade tensions

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened sharply lower on Tuesday amid renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.7 points, or 0.42%, to 45,871.89. The S&P 500 fell 52.2 points, or 0.78%, to 6,602.49 , while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 306.6 points, or 1.35%, to 22,388.043.