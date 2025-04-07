Wall Street today: S&aP 500 & Dow Jones down 3%, Nasdaq sheds 4% over Trump tariffs fallout

US stock indices opened sharply lower on Monday, as investors rushed to government bonds on economic worries over the fallout of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on US trading partners.

At 10:39 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 996.97 points, or 2.60%, to 37,317.89, the S&P 500 lost 115.21 points, or 2.27%, to 4,958.87, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 320.20 points, or 2.06%, to 15,266.70.

At 09:31 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,212.98 points, or 3.17%, to 37,101.88, the S&P 500 lost 181.37 points, or 3.57%, to 4,892.71, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 623.23 points, or 4.00%, to 14,964.56.

Trump Tariffs: Global Markets Rout Across the global equity markets also, selloff continued on Monday on worries that a trade war induced by President Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic recession and raise inflation rates.

On Wednesday, Trump had announced wide-ranging tariffs on US trading partners that were far more impactful than markets had expected.

On Sunday Trump told reporters that he does not want markets to fall but he wasn’t concerned about a sell-off, saying “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

President Trump’s tariff policy are aimed at boosting the US manufacturing and increasing number of jobs by reducing dependence on foreign imports.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday: “The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession.”