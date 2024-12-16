The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, while the Dow was flat, as investors eyed anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the week.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 43825.76. The S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, or 0.21%, to 6063.79, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 89.4 points, or 0.45%, to 20016.121.