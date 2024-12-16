Wall Street today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise as investors eye Fed decision
The Dow Jones fell 2.3 points, the S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 89.4 points
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, while the Dow was flat, as investors eyed anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the week.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 43825.76. The S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, or 0.21%, to 6063.79, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 89.4 points, or 0.45%, to 20016.121.