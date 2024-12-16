Hello User
Wall Street today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise as investors eye Fed decision

Wall Street today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise as investors eye Fed decision

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 2.3 points, the S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 89.4 points

REUTERS

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, while the Dow was flat, as investors eyed anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the week.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 43825.76. The S&P 500 rose 12.7 points, or 0.21%, to 6063.79, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 89.4 points, or 0.45%, to 20016.121.

