Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq claw back losses

Rajendra Saxena
Published29 Sep 2025, 07:48 PM IST
US stock market opened higher on Monday, September 29, 2025, with major indices clawing back losses from last week.

Despite a looming government shutdown and recent conservative commentary from the US Federal Reserve official, investor sentiment remained resilient, supported by optimism regarding corporate deals and the expectation of continued monetary policy easing.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.0 points, or 0.13%, to 46,306.34. The S&P 500 rose 17.9 points, or 0.27%, to 6,661.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 121.2 points, or 0.54%, to 22,605.299.

