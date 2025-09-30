Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq slip amid worries over US govt shutdown

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened lower on Tuesday, the final day of the third quarter, amid worries over US government shutdown.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.4 points, or 0.07%, to 46,282.63. The S&P 500 fell 5.0 points, or 0.08%, to 6,656.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.8 points, or 0.05%, to 22,580.359.