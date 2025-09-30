Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq slip amid worries over US govt shutdown

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07%, the S&P 500 fell 0.08%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%

Rajendra Saxena
Published30 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST
(AI Image)
(AI Image)

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened lower on Tuesday, the final day of the third quarter, amid worries over US government shutdown.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.4 points, or 0.07%, to 46,282.63. The S&P 500 fell 5.0 points, or 0.08%, to 6,656.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.8 points, or 0.05%, to 22,580.359.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq slip amid worries over US govt shutdown
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.