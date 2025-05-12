Mint Market
Wall Street today: Nasdaq rallies 4.2%, S&P 500 jumps 2.6%, Dow Jones gains 1.6% on US-China trade deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.57%, the S&P 500 rose 2.60%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.16%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated12 May 2025, 07:31 PM IST
REUTERS

Wall Street key stock indices opened sharply higher on Monday as the United States and China reached a deal to reduce tariffs.

China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war, agreeing to cut most of their tariffs.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 649.7 points, or 1.57%, to 41,899.05. The S&P 500 rose 147.3 points, or 2.60%, to 5,807.2​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 745.6 points, or 4.16%, to 18,674.555.

Following the announcement of the trade deal, the value of the US dollar surged against other currencies and Treasury yields advanced.

 
