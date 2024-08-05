Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq crash on growing recession fears

As of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones was down 2.5%, the S&P 500 was down by 3.1%, the Nasdaq slid 3.8%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated5 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
US stock indices crashed on Monday on fears of the United States slipping into recession following weak economic data last week.

As of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 996 points, or 2.5%, the S&P 500 was down by 3.1%,  and the Nasdaq composite slid 3.8%.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681.07 points, or 1.71%, to 39,056.19. The S&P 500 was lower by 195.42 points, or 3.66%, at 5,151.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1,063.63 points, or 6.34%, to 15,712.53. 

The weak jobs data released on Friday indicated that the US economy is slipping into recession.

Worlwide also the equities plummeted on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 12.4%, its worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

South Korea’s Kospi index tanked 8.8%, stock markets across Europe sank roughly 3% and bitcoin dropped 12%.

