Wall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data sparks Fed rate cut debates

  • Wall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data, Nvidia sinks 5%

Nikita Prasad
Published6 Sep 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Trade Now
Wall Street today: S&P 500 traded lower while tech-heavy Nasdaq declined three per cent with AI stocks like Nvidia dwindling further; AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY
Wall Street today: S&P 500 traded lower while tech-heavy Nasdaq declined three per cent with AI stocks like Nvidia dwindling further; AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY

The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in midday trading and heading for its worst week since March 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 367 points, or 0.9%, as of 11:55 a.m. Eastern time, after flipping an early gain of 250 points. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.4% as Broadcom, Nvidia and other tech companies led the market lower on continued worries that their prices soared too high in the boom around artificial-intelligence tech.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data sparks Fed rate cut debates

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.25
03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.33%)

State Bank Of India

782.60
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-36 (-4.4%)

Bharat Electronics

283.65
03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-6.95 (-2.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.65
03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.55 (-2.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,809.40
03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
282.65 (8.01%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,149.55
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
56.05 (5.13%)

SBI Cards & Payment Services

800.40
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
32.9 (4.29%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

537.50
03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
20.55 (3.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue