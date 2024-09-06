Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data sparks Fed rate cut debates

Wall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data sparks Fed rate cut debates

Nikita Prasad

  • Wall Street today: S&P 500 heads for worst week in 18 months after mixed US jobs data, Nvidia sinks 5%

Wall Street today: S&P 500 traded lower while tech-heavy Nasdaq declined three per cent with AI stocks like Nvidia dwindling further; AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY

The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in midday trading and heading for its worst week since March 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 367 points, or 0.9%, as of 11:55 a.m. Eastern time, after flipping an early gain of 250 points. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.4% as Broadcom, Nvidia and other tech companies led the market lower on continued worries that their prices soared too high in the boom around artificial-intelligence tech.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
