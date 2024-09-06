The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in midday trading and heading for its worst week since March 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 367 points, or 0.9%, as of 11:55 a.m. Eastern time, after flipping an early gain of 250 points. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.4% as Broadcom, Nvidia and other tech companies led the market lower on continued worries that their prices soared too high in the boom around artificial-intelligence tech.

