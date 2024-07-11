Wall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq at fresh record highs as inflation data boosts rate cut hopes

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.06%

Rajendra Saxena
First Published11 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.19% from 4.28% late on Wednesday. REUTERS
The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.19% from 4.28% late on Wednesday. REUTERS

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs on Thursday, after softer-than-expected inflation data bolstered hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 was higher by 1.30 points, or 0.02%, at 5,635.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.80 points, or 0.06%, to 18,659.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.18 points, or 0.07%, to 39,695.18. 

The consumer prices declined in June, for the first time in four years, on lower gasoline costs and moderating rents.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. 

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies jumped 1.8% to lead the market.

In the bond market, yields tumbled after the inflation data was released.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.19% from 4.28% late on Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield fell to 4.51% from 4.62%.

PepsiCo lost 1.4% despite beating profit forecasts for the spring.

Delta Air Lines plunged 8.1% after reporting slightly weaker revenue and profit.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq at fresh record highs as inflation data boosts rate cut hopes

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue