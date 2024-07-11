Hello User
Wall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq at fresh record highs as inflation data boosts rate cut hopes

Wall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq at fresh record highs as inflation data boosts rate cut hopes

Rajendra Saxena

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.06%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.19% from 4.28% late on Wednesday. REUTERS

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs on Thursday, after softer-than-expected inflation data bolstered hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 was higher by 1.30 points, or 0.02%, at 5,635.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.80 points, or 0.06%, to 18,659.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.18 points, or 0.07%, to 39,695.18.

The consumer prices declined in June, for the first time in four years, on lower gasoline costs and moderating rents.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies jumped 1.8% to lead the market.

In the bond market, yields tumbled after the inflation data was released.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.19% from 4.28% late on Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield fell to 4.51% from 4.62%.

PepsiCo lost 1.4% despite beating profit forecasts for the spring.

Delta Air Lines plunged 8.1% after reporting slightly weaker revenue and profit.

