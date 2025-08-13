Wall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high on Fed rate cut optimism

US stock indices opened higher on Wednesday with the benchmarks S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs on growing optimism that the Federal Reserve could restart cutting interest rates from next month.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.9 points, or 0.25%, to 44571.53. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.26%, to 6462.67, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.6 points, or 0.38%, to 21764.548.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.