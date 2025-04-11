Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower over escalating trade war with China; Dow Jones tanks by 100 points

  • Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower over escalating trade war with China; Dow Jones nosedives by 100 points

Nikita Prasad
Published11 Apr 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Wall Street Today: US stocks opened lower on Friday due to economic jitters over US-China trade war
Wall Street Today: US stocks opened lower on Friday due to economic jitters over US-China trade war

U.S. stocks are shaky Friday as Wall Street’s monstrous week veers toward its close, while the rising price of gold, falling value of the U.S. dollar and moves in other financial markets indicate more fear as President Donald Trump’s trade war with China escalates even further.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in morning trading after swinging between small gains and losses. It’s coming off a sharp slide that gave back a big chunk of its historic gains from the middle of the week, which came after Trump paused tariffs on many countries outside of China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as markets assessed the latest escalation in the trade war, with China increasing its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

U.S. stocks are shaky as Wall Street’s monstrous week heads toward its close. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in early trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 306 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.4%. The drops erased more of the huge gains stocks made in the middle of the week after President Donald Trump paused tariffs on many countries outside of China. The rising price of gold, falling value of the U.S. dollar and moves in other financial markets indicate more fear after China’s latest escalation in the trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.2 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 39493.42. The S&P 500 fell 12.5 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 5255.56​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.8 points, or 0.18%, to 16358.532 at the opening bell

