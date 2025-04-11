Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower over escalating trade war with China; Dow Jones tanks by 100 points

U.S. stocks are shaky Friday as Wall Street’s monstrous week veers toward its close, while the rising price of gold, falling value of the U.S. dollar and moves in other financial markets indicate more fear as President Donald Trump’s trade war with China escalates even further.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in morning trading after swinging between small gains and losses. It’s coming off a sharp slide that gave back a big chunk of its historic gains from the middle of the week, which came after Trump paused tariffs on many countries outside of China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as markets assessed the latest escalation in the trade war, with China increasing its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

U.S. stocks are shaky as Wall Street’s monstrous week heads toward its close. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in early trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 306 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.4%. The drops erased more of the huge gains stocks made in the middle of the week after President Donald Trump paused tariffs on many countries outside of China. The rising price of gold, falling value of the U.S. dollar and moves in other financial markets indicate more fear after China’s latest escalation in the trade war.

Advertisement