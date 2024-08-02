Wall Street today: S&P 500 set for worst day since 2022, tech-heavy Nasdaq crashes 3% on weak US jobs data

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Aug 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Wall Street Today: S&P 500 is poised for its worst day in reaction to job data in almost two years.
Wall Street Today: S&P 500 is poised for its worst day in reaction to job data in almost two years. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY

Wall Street today:

 

MSCI's global stock gauge MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.26% to 785.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.93 points, or 1.41%, to 39,778.04, the S&P 500 lost 119.44 points, or 2.19%, to 5,327.24 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 560.79 points, or 3.26%, to 16,633.36.

The STOXX 600 index fell 2.42%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 49.58 points, or 2.44%

Emerging market stocks fell 23.92 points, or 2.20%, to 1,063.88. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.27% lower 2.27%, at 554.93.

Japan's Nikkei fell 2,216.63 points, or 5.81%, to 35,909.70.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

