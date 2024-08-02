Wall Street today: S&P 500 set for worst day since 2022, tech-heavy Nasdaq crashes 3% on weak US jobs data

Wall Street today:

MSCI's global stock gauge MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.26% to 785.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.93 points, or 1.41%, to 39,778.04, the S&P 500 lost 119.44 points, or 2.19%, to 5,327.24 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 560.79 points, or 3.26%, to 16,633.36.

The STOXX 600 index fell 2.42%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 49.58 points, or 2.44%

Emerging market stocks fell 23.92 points, or 2.20%, to 1,063.88. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.27% lower 2.27%, at 554.93.