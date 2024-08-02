Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: S&P 500 set for worst day since 2022, tech-heavy Nasdaq crashes 3% on weak US jobs data

Nikita Prasad

Wall Street Today: S&P 500 is poised for its worst day in reaction to job data in almost two years. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY

Wall Street today:

MSCI's global stock gauge MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.26% to 785.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.93 points, or 1.41%, to 39,778.04, the S&P 500 lost 119.44 points, or 2.19%, to 5,327.24 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 560.79 points, or 3.26%, to 16,633.36.

The STOXX 600 index fell 2.42%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 49.58 points, or 2.44%

Emerging market stocks fell 23.92 points, or 2.20%, to 1,063.88. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.27% lower 2.27%, at 554.93.

Japan's Nikkei fell 2,216.63 points, or 5.81%, to 35,909.70.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
