Wall Street today: S&P 500 rises 1% on July's retail sales data; Tesla up 4%

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 503.66 points, or 1.26 per cent, reaching 40,512.05. The S&P 500 increased by 56.25 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 5,511.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 206.07 points, or 1.20 per cent, bringing it to 17,398.67.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:58 PM IST
Wall Street's major indexes climbed roughly 1% following July's retail sales data, which suggested strong consumer spending and eased concerns about a possible imminent recession in the world's largest economy, on Thursday.

Retail sales rose by 1.0 per cent last month, following a downward revision to a 0.2 per cent decline in June. This growth has alleviated concerns about a severe economic slowdown, which were heightened by last week's spike in the unemployment rate.

The yields on the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes increased following the data release, with traders now placing a 75 per cent probability on a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve, up from 65 per cent prior to the data.

Investors have closely monitored this week's data releases, the final economic indicators before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at Jackson Hole next week.

All major megacap and growth stocks saw gains, with Tesla leading the way, climbing 4.1 per cent.

Nine out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with consumer discretionary and materials leading the gains.

Bullion

Gold prices trimmed their earlier gains on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields increased following stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic data, which could impact the magnitude of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

As of 10:18 a.m. EDT (1418 GMT), spot gold remained unchanged at $2,445.67 per ounce, after having climbed as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures edged up by 0.2% to $2,484.10.

Crude Oil

Oil prices fell by 1% on Wednesday following an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and a slight easing of concerns about a potential broader conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt supplies from a key oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures dropped by 93 cents, or 1.15%, closing at $79.76 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.37, or 1.8%, settling at $76.98 per barrel.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,209.00145.00
    Chennai
    72,492.0076.00
    Delhi
    72,988.00712.00
    Kolkata
    71,996.00-139.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.33
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

