Wall Street's main indexes were lower on Wednesday ahead of Nvidia's earnings, with the Nasdaq leading declines, as focus was squarely on if the recent bull market rally that was led by the AI chip firm and other tech-related shares can be sustained.

The three main indexes have swung between small gains and losses this week, with the Dow drifting near a record high and the S&P 500 within 1% of an all-time peak, as investors await Nvidia's results after the bell.

The chip designer's shares were down 2.5%. Options pricing shows traders anticipate a move of around 9.8% in Nvidia's shares on Thursday, a day after it reports earnings, data from analytics firm ORATS showed.

Any disappointment in Nvidia's results could hurt megacaps and other semiconductor stocks, which have led 2024's rally on the prospect of artificial intelligence integration boosting corporate profits.

Other chip stocks such as Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices fell 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 1.9%.

All the growth stocks were in the red, with Meta down 0.7%, Microsoft lower by 1.1% and Alphabet declining 1.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 137.89 points, or 0.33%, at 41,112.61, the S&P 500 was down 35.66 points, or 0.63%, at 5,590.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 214.22 points, or 1.21%, at 17,540.60.

