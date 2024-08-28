Hello User
Wall Street today: Tech-heavy Nasdaq drags US stocks ahead of Nvidia earnings; AI chip stocks down 3%, US dollar rallies

Nikita Prasad

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY

Wall Street's main indexes were lower on Wednesday ahead of Nvidia's earnings, with the Nasdaq leading declines, as focus was squarely on if the recent bull market rally that was led by the AI chip firm and other tech-related shares can be sustained.

The three main indexes have swung between small gains and losses this week, with the Dow drifting near a record high and the S&P 500 within 1% of an all-time peak, as investors await Nvidia's results after the bell.

The chip designer's shares were down 2.5%. Options pricing shows traders anticipate a move of around 9.8% in Nvidia's shares on Thursday, a day after it reports earnings, data from analytics firm ORATS showed.

Any disappointment in Nvidia's results could hurt megacaps and other semiconductor stocks, which have led 2024's rally on the prospect of artificial intelligence integration boosting corporate profits.

Other chip stocks such as Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices fell 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 1.9%.

All the growth stocks were in the red, with Meta down 0.7%, Microsoft lower by 1.1% and Alphabet declining 1.3%.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 137.89 points, or 0.33%, at 41,112.61, the S&P 500 was down 35.66 points, or 0.63%, at 5,590.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 214.22 points, or 1.21%, at 17,540.60.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
