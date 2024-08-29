Wall Street today: The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday, August 29, after official data showed that the US economy rose three per cent in the second quarter, which lifted US Fed rate cuts bets for September. However, shares of artificial intelligence chip major Nvidia slipped as its largely in-line forecast failed to meet investors' lofty expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Commerce Department report showed the US economy grew faster than Wall Street estimates amid strong consumer spending. In the run-up to Nvidia's results, markets have swung between marginal gains and losses this week as traders waited to see if the company would sustain its unmatched revenue growth.

US stocks today Nvidia's largely in-line revenue forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors despite upbeat second-quarter results. The chip bellwether's shares were down 3.2 per cent. Semiconductor peers Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, aiding a 1.6 per cent rise in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

Nvidia's heavyweight megacap customers, which have been the focus of market euphoria on the prospect of artificial intelligence integration boosting corporate profits, also rose with Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet up more than 1.5% each.

Apple gained more than 2.4 per cent after Citigroup selected the iPhone maker as its top AI pick over Nvidia. This helped the tech sector gain 0.9 per cent.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 289.54 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 41,380.96, the S&P 500 was up 39.02 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 5,631.20, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 182.80 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 17,738.82.

Communication services led broader gains, with nine out of 11 sectors trading higher on the benchmark index. The benchmark S&P 500 is about 0.6 per cent away from a record high, while the Dow was at an all-time peak, as expectations for a September interest rate cut stayed robust.

According to CME Group's Fed Watch Tool, the odds of a 25-basis-point reduction in September are 67.5 per cent, while those of a larger 50-basis cut are 32.5 per cent.

A Labor Department report showed jobless claims were marginally lower than expected for the previous week. Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures data for June, could offer hints on the central bank's monetary policy easing trajectory.