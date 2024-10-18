Wall Street today: Tech shares lift S&P 500, Nasdaq; Dow Jones drops

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher on Friday, lifted by technology shares, while the Dow Jones dropped.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.9 points, or 0.12%, to 43,187.12. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.31%, to 5,859.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 92.4 points, or 0.50%, to 18,466.005.

Bullion

Gold prices crossed the $2,700 mark on Friday on expectations of further monetary policy easing.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,709.81 per ounce by 1145 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,725.

Spot silver rose 1.2% to $32.08.

Crude oil

Oil futures inched lower and were headed for more than a 6% weekly drop on Friday on concerns about demand from China's slowing economy and easing supply risk from the Middle East conflict.