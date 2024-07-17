Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US equities drop on sell-off in big tech, chip stocks

Wall Street today: US equities drop on sell-off in big tech, chip stocks

Rajendra Saxena

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones fell 0.22%, the S&P 500 was lower 1.01%, the Nasdaq dropped 1.74%

REUTERS

Wall Street: US stock indices declined on Wednesday, with major chip and tech stocks leading the fall.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.91 points, or 0.22%, to 40,862.57. The S&P 500 was lower by 57.13 points, or 1.01%, at 5,610.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 321.15 points, or 1.74%, to 18,188.19.

