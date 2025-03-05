US equities were muted on Wednesday, after a jobs report fanned concerns of a slowing economy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.6 points, or 0.01%, to 42,518.37. The S&P 500 rose 3.2 points, or 0.06%, to 5,781.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.8 points, or 0.15%, to 18,312.965.

US private sector employment grew by 77,000 jobs last month, according to payroll firm ADP, well below estimates.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Bloomberg Television that Trump's 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada could be adjusted to exempt some sectors, including potentially autos.

Bullion Gold was little changed on Wednesday despite a lower US dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,913.79 an ounce as of 10:04 am EST (1504 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,923.70.