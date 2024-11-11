Wall Street today: US stock indices at record high as post-election rally continues

The Dow Jones rose 390.08 points, the S&P 500 gained 13.36 points, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.11 points

Rajendra Saxena
Updated11 Nov 2024, 09:13 PM IST
AP
AP

US stock indices surged to record high on Monday, following last week’s rally as optimism on proposed tax cuts and expectations of an easier regulatory environment after Donald Trump won the US presidency continued.

The market sentiments are also high after a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve last week to bolster the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 390.08 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 44,379.07, the S&P 500 gained 13.36 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,008.90, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.11 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 19,285.66.

Elon Musk’s Tesla climbed 8.4 per cent.

Stocks of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase jumped 2.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Trump Media & Technology Group stock rose 4.1 per cent.

In the crypto market, world’s largest cryptocurrency bitcoin soared above $82,000 for the first time. It hit a record of $82,493 in early trading, according to CoinDesk.

Trump has pledged to make the US the crypto capital of the world.

Crypto stocks such as Coinbase Global jumped 12.6 per cent and bitcoin miners MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms gained 16.7 per cent and 15.8 per cent, respectively.

The bond market was closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

This week, investors’ focus will be on consumer price inflation and retail sales data. 

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 09:13 PM IST
