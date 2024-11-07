Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after hitting record highs, spotlight on Fed interest rate decision

US stock indices were mixed on Thursday after storming to record highs in previous session on former president Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Market participants were awaiting Interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.0 points, or 0.03%, to 43718.92. The S&P 500 rose 18.2 points, or 0.31%, to 5947.21, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.0 points, or 0.53%, to 19084.428.