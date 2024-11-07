Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after hitting record highs, spotlight on Fed interest rate decision

The Dow Jones fell 11.0 points, the S&P 500 rose 18.2 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.0 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published7 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
REUTERS
REUTERS

US stock indices were mixed on Thursday after storming to record highs in previous session on former president Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Market participants were awaiting Interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.0 points, or 0.03%, to 43718.92. The S&P 500 rose 18.2 points, or 0.31%, to 5947.21, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.0 points, or 0.53%, to 19084.428.

Before the opening bell, futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.90
03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-2.7 (-1.76%)

Bharat Electronics share price

300.20
03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

262.90
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.11%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.20
03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.45 (-0.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,424.60
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
454.75 (6.52%)

Welspun Corp share price

798.00
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
24.55 (3.17%)

City Union Bank share price

181.50
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
2 (1.11%)

Federal Bank share price

206.00
03:57 PM | 7 NOV 2024
1.2 (0.59%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindalco Industries share price

648.35
03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-59.9 (-8.46%)

Trent share price

6,498.45
03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-454.6 (-6.54%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,658.00
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-110.95 (-6.27%)

Blue Star share price

1,776.95
03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-101.8 (-5.42%)
More from Top Losers

Swan Energy share price

535.60
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
39.05 (7.86%)

KEC International share price

1,050.30
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
74.8 (7.67%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,424.60
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
454.75 (6.52%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

192.90
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
11.45 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,575.00-1,790.00
    Chennai
    78,581.00-1,790.00
    Delhi
    78,733.00-1,790.00
    Kolkata
    78,585.00-1,790.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

