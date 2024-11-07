Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after hitting record highs, spotlight on Fed interest rate decision

Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after hitting record highs, spotlight on Fed interest rate decision

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 11.0 points, the S&P 500 rose 18.2 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.0 points

REUTERS

US stock indices were mixed on Thursday after storming to record highs in previous session on former president Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Market participants were awaiting Interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.0 points, or 0.03%, to 43718.92. The S&P 500 rose 18.2 points, or 0.31%, to 5947.21, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.0 points, or 0.53%, to 19084.428.

Before the opening bell, futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%.

