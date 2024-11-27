Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after PCE inflation data

At 10:03 a.m. the Dow Jones rose 0.11%, the S&P 500 lost 0.14%, the Nasdaq fell 0.46%

Rajendra Saxena
Published27 Nov 2024, 08:56 PM IST
REUTERS
REUTERS

US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation report.

At 10:03 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.83 points, or 0.11%, to 44,908.14, the S&P 500 lost 8.68 points, or 0.14%, to 6,012.95 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 87.31 points, or 0.46%, to 19,088.26.

A Commerce Department report showed the PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.3% in October on an annual basis. On a monthly basis, it rose 0.2%.

Bullion

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday on a softer US dollar.

Spot gold jumped 0.7% to $2,651.27 per ounce, as of 09:13 am ET (1413 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.1% to $2,650.30.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $30.47 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on signs OPEC will once again delay restoring output.

Brent traded above $73 a barrel, after sliding in the prior two sessions on anticipation of a truce between Israel and Hezbollah. 

OPEC talks to delay a production restart have begun ahead of a meeting this weekend.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:56 PM IST
