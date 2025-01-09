US stock markets remained closed on Thursday, January 9, to observe a National Day of Mourning for former president Jimmy Carter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq announced the suspension of trading activities on January 9.

The National Day of Mourning was declared by US President Joe Biden, following Carter's demise at the age of 100.

The practice of closing equity markets to honour late US presidents dates back to 1865, following the assassination of president Abraham Lincoln.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.84 points, or 0.25%, to 42,635.20, the S&P 500 gained 9.20 points, or 0.16%, to 5,918.23 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 10.80 points, or 0.06%, to 19,478.88.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains, led by the healthcare index rising

Benchmark 10-year yields hita high of 4.73%, to retreat slightly to 4.677% later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Investors on Wall Street are now bracing for Labor Department’s monthly jobs data due on Friday.

Jimmy Carter’s state funeral Former US president Jimmy Carter, who struggled with a bad economy and a hostage crisis, was remembered during his state funeral on Thursday as a man who put honesty and kindness above politics.

Hundreds of mourners including all five living current and former US presidents were present at the Washington National Cathedral.

Carter won the White House by defeating Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election, in the years following Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.