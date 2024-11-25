At 09:50 a.m. the Dow Jones rose 1.03 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent

US stocks advanced on Monday after Scott Bessent was nominated as Treasury Secretary in the incoming Donald Trump administration.

At 09:50 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.25 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 44,753.77, the S&P 500 gained 43.12 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 6,012.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 153.88 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 19,157.53.

President-elect Trump on Friday said that Bessent could take steps to restrain further government borrowings, even as he follows through on fiscal and trade campaign pledges.

Bank stocks edged higher on the announcement, with Goldman Sachs rising 0.4 per cent, JPMorgan Chase & Co adding 0.6 per cent and Morgan Stanley up 0.6 per cent.

Among the megacap stocks, Tesla rose 0.8 per cent, Alphabet and Amazon.com surged 2.1 per cent each.

Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets advanced 4 per cent after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works jumped 17.4 per cent after delivering stronger quarterly profit.

Retailer Macy’s stock lost 3.2 per cent after the company said it will delay the release of its full financial results.