Wall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose 0.47%, the S&P 500 gained 0.85%, the Nasdaq gained 1.24%

Rajendra Saxena
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Trade Now
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stocks advanced on Tuesday after producer prices data showed abating inflation pressures.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.81 points, or 0.47%, to 39,540.82, the S&P 500 gained 45.19 points, or 0.85%, to 5,389.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.14 points, or 1.24%, to 16,991.01.

US producer prices increased less than expected in July, indicating that inflation continued to moderate, data showed on Tuesday.

Bullion

Gold prices dropped on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the metal closed at an all-time high in the previous session.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,468.33 per ounce by 1259 GMT. 

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $27.71 per ounce.

Crude oil 

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as markets saw reduced risk of a wider war in the Middle East.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down $1.16, or 1.4% at $81.16 a barrel as of 9:13 am Central time (1413 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.4%, at $78.95 a barrel. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
152.2 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹558.88 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
4.4%

3 of 7Read Full Story
30.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,640 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
6

6 of 7Read Full Story
206

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:08 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue