Wall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

US stocks advanced on Tuesday after producer prices data showed abating inflation pressures.
At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.81 points, or 0.47%, to 39,540.82, the S&P 500 gained 45.19 points, or 0.85%, to 5,389.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.14 points, or 1.24%, to 16,991.01.
US producer prices increased less than expected in July, indicating that inflation continued to moderate, data showed on Tuesday.
Bullion
Gold prices dropped on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the metal closed at an all-time high in the previous session.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,468.33 per ounce by 1259 GMT.
Spot silver fell 1.1% to $27.71 per ounce.
Crude oil
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as markets saw reduced risk of a wider war in the Middle East.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were down $1.16, or 1.4% at $81.16 a barrel as of 9:13 am Central time (1413 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.4%, at $78.95 a barrel.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess