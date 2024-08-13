Wall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose 0.47%, the S&P 500 gained 0.85%, the Nasdaq gained 1.24%

US stocks advanced on Tuesday after producer prices data showed abating inflation pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.81 points, or 0.47%, to 39,540.82, the S&P 500 gained 45.19 points, or 0.85%, to 5,389.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.14 points, or 1.24%, to 16,991.01.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply US producer prices increased less than expected in July, indicating that inflation continued to moderate, data showed on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bullion

Gold prices dropped on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the metal closed at an all-time high in the previous session.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,468.33 per ounce by 1259 GMT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $27.71 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as markets saw reduced risk of a wider war in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}