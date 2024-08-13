Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

Wall Street today: US stocks advance after softer producer prices data

Rajendra Saxena

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose 0.47%, the S&P 500 gained 0.85%, the Nasdaq gained 1.24%

Getty Images via AFP

US stocks advanced on Tuesday after producer prices data showed abating inflation pressures.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.81 points, or 0.47%, to 39,540.82, the S&P 500 gained 45.19 points, or 0.85%, to 5,389.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.14 points, or 1.24%, to 16,991.01.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

US producer prices increased less than expected in July, indicating that inflation continued to moderate, data showed on Tuesday.

Bullion

Gold prices dropped on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the metal closed at an all-time high in the previous session.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,468.33 per ounce by 1259 GMT.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $27.71 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as markets saw reduced risk of a wider war in the Middle East.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down $1.16, or 1.4% at $81.16 a barrel as of 9:13 am Central time (1413 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.4%, at $78.95 a barrel.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.