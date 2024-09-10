Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of Harris-Trump debate, inflation data

As of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones was down less than 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Updated10 Sep 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Trade Now
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 3.69 per cent from 3.70 per cent late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 3.69 per cent from 3.70 per cent late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data later this week.

The latest data could provide clues on the size of the expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve on September 18.

As of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2 per cent.

Also Read | Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential debate: When, Where, Time to watch

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.9 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 40916.5. The S&P 500 rose 19.5 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 5490.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 65.0 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 16949.641.

Ahead of the inflation data, investors will also closely watch debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Also Read | Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 Series, Watch Series 10 and more launched

Oracle shares rallied 12.1 per cent after the company reported better profit and revenue for the second quarter.

Apple stock declined 1.7 per cent after the European Union’s top court rejected the iphone maker’s final legal challenge against an order to repay 13 billion euros — more than $14 billion — in back taxes to Ireland.

Shares of Google’s parent Alphabet rose 1 per cent.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 3.69 per cent from 3.70 per cent late on Monday.

Crude oil

Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, spurred by robust supplies.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50 closes above 25,000, Sensex nears 82,000

Brent futures dropped below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021. The global benchmark shed 2.8 per cent.

Bullion

Gold prices held firm above the $2,500 level on Tuesday as market participants awaited US inflation data.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,513.07 per ounce by 9:10 am ET (1310 GMT). US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,542.10.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $28.43 per ounce.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of Harris-Trump debate, inflation data

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

445.20
03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
27.35 (6.55%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

138.90
03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
5.85 (4.4%)

Tata Steel

149.45
03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

285.80
03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
4.25 (1.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aether Industries

1,059.45
03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
90.05 (9.29%)

Allcargo Logistics

71.09
03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
5.58 (8.52%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

758.65
03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
54.45 (7.73%)

Linde India

7,900.00
03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
528.45 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue