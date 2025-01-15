US stocks climbed on Wednesday after inflation data boosted investors’ hopes for interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Investors also cheered a strong set of quarterly results from the biggest US banks.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.5 points, or 0.96%, to 42,927.76. The S&P 500 rose 62.3 points, or 1.07%, to 5,905.21, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 305.9 points, or 1.61%, to 19,350.313.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4 per cent. In November, the CPI stood at 2.7 per cent.