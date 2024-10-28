Wall Street today: US stocks climb ahead of Big Tech earnings

The Dow Jones rose 0.36%, the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, the Nasdaq rose 0.70%

Rajendra Saxena
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
REUTERS
REUTERS

Wall Street stocks rose on Monday ahead of Big Tech earnings and the final phase before the November 5 US presidential election.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.1 points, or 0.36%, to 42,264.54. The S&P 500 rose 25.8 points, or 0.44%, to 5,833.93, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 129.6 points, or 0.70%, to 18,648.252.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,292.65
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
37.15 (2.96%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,734.30
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-8.3 (-0.48%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.95
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-0.95%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

372.75
03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
40 (12.02%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,624.70
03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
109.65 (4.36%)

Coforge share price

7,705.45
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-36.75 (-0.47%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,119.75
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-26.15 (-2.28%)
Interglobe Aviation share price

4,015.50
03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-349.15 (-8%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,283.00
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-91.6 (-6.66%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,942.05
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-292.6 (-5.59%)

Mahanagar Gas share price

1,418.40
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-78.15 (-5.22%)
Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

Archean Chemical Industries share price

650.30
03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
54.2 (9.09%)

Vodafone Idea share price

8.25
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
0.58 (7.56%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

319.90
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
22.25 (7.48%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

