Wall Street today: US stocks climb ahead of Big Tech earnings

Wall Street today: US stocks climb ahead of Big Tech earnings

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.36%, the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, the Nasdaq rose 0.70%

REUTERS

Wall Street stocks rose on Monday ahead of Big Tech earnings and the final phase before the November 5 US presidential election.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.1 points, or 0.36%, to 42,264.54. The S&P 500 rose 25.8 points, or 0.44%, to 5,833.93, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 129.6 points, or 0.70%, to 18,648.252.

