Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of inflation data, Fed meet

Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of inflation data, Fed meet

Rajendra Saxena

As of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones was down 0.9 per cent, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.44 per cent from 4.47 per cent late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP

US stocks declined on Tuesday as investors await crucial inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

As of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339 points, or 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 38,795.71. The S&P 500 was lower by 7.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,353.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 17,160.42.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.44 per cent from 4.47 per cent late on Monday.

Shares of General Motors gained 1.2 per cent after the automaker said its board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.

Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.9 per cent after cutting its forecast for revenue growth.

Crude oil

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors waited for US and China inflation data.

Brent crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $81.67 a barrel by 1313 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $77.69.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.