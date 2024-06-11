Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of inflation data, Fed meet

US stocks declined on Tuesday as investors await crucial inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
As of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339 points, or 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 38,795.71. The S&P 500 was lower by 7.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,353.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 17,160.42.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.44 per cent from 4.47 per cent late on Monday.
Shares of General Motors gained 1.2 per cent after the automaker said its board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.
Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.9 per cent after cutting its forecast for revenue growth.
Crude oil
Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors waited for US and China inflation data.
Brent crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $81.67 a barrel by 1313 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $77.69.
