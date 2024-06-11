Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of inflation data, Fed meet

As of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones was down 0.9 per cent, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent

US stocks declined on Tuesday as investors await crucial inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339 points, or 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 38,795.71. The S&P 500 was lower by 7.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,353.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 17,160.42. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.44 per cent from 4.47 per cent late on Monday.

Shares of General Motors gained 1.2 per cent after the automaker said its board approved a $6 billion stock buyback.

Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.9 per cent after cutting its forecast for revenue growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors waited for US and China inflation data.

Brent crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $81.67 a barrel by 1313 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $77.69.

