Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of major earnings

  • The Dow Jones fell 0.12%, the S&P 500 fell 0.12%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%

Rajendra Saxena
Published21 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

Wall Street stocks edged lower on Monday ahead of major earnings reports.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.7 points, or 0.12%, to 43,222.21. The S&P 500 fell 6.9 points, or 0.12%, to 5,857.82, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.1 points, or 0.18%, to 18,456.481.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Monday, recouping some of last week's more than 7% decline on worries about demand in China.

Brent crude futures were up $1.10, or 1.51 per cent, at $74.16 a barrel at 1308 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.26, or 1.82 per cent, higher at $70.48 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices rallied for a fifth straight day on Monday, hitting a record high on uncertainties around the US election.

Spot gold gained 0.6 per cent to $2,735.38 per ounce, as of 1112 GMT. US gold futures were 0.7 per cent higher at $2,750.00.

Spot silver rose 1.1 per cent to $34.02 per ounce, its highest since late-2012. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of major earnings

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.85
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.15%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,728.80
03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
47.65 (2.83%)

Tata Steel share price

155.00
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

245.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,701.10
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
13.1 (0.78%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,842.50
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-14.7 (-0.79%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.99%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Heg share price

459.80
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-37 (-7.45%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)

Tata Consumer share price

1,016.45
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-78.2 (-7.14%)

Aether Industries share price

862.40
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-63.2 (-6.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,188.45
03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
100.5 (9.24%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,655.15
03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
89.85 (5.74%)

Bajaj Auto share price

10,500.55
03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
437.45 (4.35%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
113.5 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.