Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of major earnings

Wall Street stocks edged lower on Monday ahead of major earnings reports.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.7 points, or 0.12%, to 43,222.21. The S&P 500 fell 6.9 points, or 0.12%, to 5,857.82, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.1 points, or 0.18%, to 18,456.481.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Monday, recouping some of last week's more than 7% decline on worries about demand in China.

Brent crude futures were up $1.10, or 1.51 per cent, at $74.16 a barrel at 1308 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.26, or 1.82 per cent, higher at $70.48 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices rallied for a fifth straight day on Monday, hitting a record high on uncertainties around the US election.

Spot gold gained 0.6 per cent to $2,735.38 per ounce, as of 1112 GMT. US gold futures were 0.7 per cent higher at $2,750.00.

Spot silver rose 1.1 per cent to $34.02 per ounce, its highest since late-2012.