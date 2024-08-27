Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of Nvidia results, inflation data

US stocks declined on Tuesday ahead of highly anticipated results from Nvidia and key inflation data later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.24 points, or 0.13%, to 41,186.28. The S&P 500 edged lower by 13.95 points, or 0.25%, at 5,602.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.24 points, or 0.40%, to 17,655.52.