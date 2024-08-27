Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of Nvidia results, inflation data

  • The Dow Jones fell 0.13%, the S&P 500 edged lower 0.25%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.40%

Rajendra Saxena
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

US stocks declined on Tuesday ahead of highly anticipated results from Nvidia and key inflation data later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.24 points, or 0.13%, to 41,186.28. The S&P 500 edged lower by 13.95 points, or 0.25%, at 5,602.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.24 points, or 0.40%, to 17,655.52. 

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
