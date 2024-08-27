Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of Nvidia results, inflation data

Wall Street today: US stocks decline ahead of Nvidia results, inflation data

Rajendra Saxena

  • The Dow Jones fell 0.13%, the S&P 500 edged lower 0.25%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.40%

Bloomberg

US stocks declined on Tuesday ahead of highly anticipated results from Nvidia and key inflation data later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.24 points, or 0.13%, to 41,186.28. The S&P 500 edged lower by 13.95 points, or 0.25%, at 5,602.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.24 points, or 0.40%, to 17,655.52.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.