Wall Street today: US stocks decline at end of whipsaw week

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones fell 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.12 per cent, the Nasdaq lost 0.09 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Published9 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Trade Now
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.93 per cent from 3.99 per cent late on Thursday. Getty Images v ia AFP
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.93 per cent from 3.99 per cent late on Thursday. Getty Images v ia AFP

US stock indices edged lower on Friday, at the end of the whipsaw week.

This week witnessed rout in stock markets on concerns about the US economy slipping into recession.

A raft of weaker-than-expected earnings reports also weighed on the markets.

Also Read | Warren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip: Here’s what should you do

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.28 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 39,313.21, the S&P 500 lost 6.27 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 5,313.04 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 15.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 16,644.89

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.4 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 39,408.06. The S&P 500 fell 4.7 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,314.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.5 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 16,636.522.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says President Should Have A Say in US Fed Policy

On Thursday, Federal Reserve policymakers said that they were confident that inflation was cooling enough to allow interest rate cuts ahead, and will take their cues on the size and timing of those cuts from the economic data.

Expedia stock jumped 8 per cent after the online travel company reported better than expected results for second quarter.

Paramount Global stock rose 4.7 per cent after strong growth at streaming business.

The Trade Desk stock added 4.1 per cent after the ad tech firm forecast strong third quarter revenue.

Megacap stocks were mixed, with Alphabet down over 1 per cent and Amazon.com up 0.6 per cent.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.93 per cent from 3.99 per cent late on Thursday.

Also Read | Gilead quarterly profit beats Street estimates, revenue up 5%

Crude oil

Oil prices edged higher on Friday on fears of a widening Middle East conflict.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $79.48 a barrel by 1225 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $76.57.

Bullion

Gold prices fell on Friday as the jobs data eased concerns on US recession.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to $2,425.34 per ounce, as of 1155 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent at $2,464.60. Spot silver was down 0.3 per cent to $27.49 per ounce.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks decline at end of whipsaw week

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue