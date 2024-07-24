Wall Street today: US stocks decline, Nasdaq down 1.46% after lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results

The Dow Jones fell 0.37%, the S&P 500 was lower 0.90%, the Nasdaq dropped 1.46%

Rajendra Saxena
Published24 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Trade Now
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

US stocks declined on Wednesday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq after lackluster quarterly results from Tesla and Alphabet.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.46 points, or 0.37%, to 40,210.63. The S&P 500 was lower by 49.90 points, or 0.90%, at 5,505.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.44 points, or 1.46%, to 17,733.91.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report indicated that US crude inventories fell for a fourth week.

Brent crude futures for September rose 66 cents, or 0.81%, to $81.67 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 78 cents, or 1.01%, to $77.74 per barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar slipped.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,425.28 per ounce, as of 1349 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,426.60.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:29 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks decline, Nasdaq down 1.46% after lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.30
03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

Bharat Electronics

300.15
03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.45%)

NTPC

392.55
03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
10.2 (2.67%)

Federal Bank

201.45
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

270.60
03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
24.05 (9.75%)

HBL Power Systems

648.35
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
54.6 (9.2%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

693.90
03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
56.3 (8.83%)

Borosil Renewables

560.70
03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.45 (8.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue