Wall Street today: US stocks decline, Nasdaq down 1.46% after lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results

US stocks declined on Wednesday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq after lackluster quarterly results from Tesla and Alphabet.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.46 points, or 0.37%, to 40,210.63. The S&P 500 was lower by 49.90 points, or 0.90%, at 5,505.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.44 points, or 1.46%, to 17,733.91.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report indicated that US crude inventories fell for a fourth week.
Brent crude futures for September rose 66 cents, or 0.81%, to $81.67 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 78 cents, or 1.01%, to $77.74 per barrel.
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar slipped.
Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,425.28 per ounce, as of 1349 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,426.60.
