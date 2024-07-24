The Dow Jones fell 0.37%, the S&P 500 was lower 0.90%, the Nasdaq dropped 1.46%

US stocks declined on Wednesday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq after lackluster quarterly results from Tesla and Alphabet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.46 points, or 0.37%, to 40,210.63. The S&P 500 was lower by 49.90 points, or 0.90%, at 5,505.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.44 points, or 1.46%, to 17,733.91.

Crude oil Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report indicated that US crude inventories fell for a fourth week.

Brent crude futures for September rose 66 cents, or 0.81%, to $81.67 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 78 cents, or 1.01%, to $77.74 per barrel.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar slipped.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,425.28 per ounce, as of 1349 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,426.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}