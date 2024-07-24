Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks decline, Nasdaq down 1.46% after lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results

Wall Street today: US stocks decline, Nasdaq down 1.46% after lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones fell 0.37%, the S&P 500 was lower 0.90%, the Nasdaq dropped 1.46%

Bloomberg

US stocks declined on Wednesday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq after lackluster quarterly results from Tesla and Alphabet.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.46 points, or 0.37%, to 40,210.63. The S&P 500 was lower by 49.90 points, or 0.90%, at 5,505.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.44 points, or 1.46%, to 17,733.91.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report indicated that US crude inventories fell for a fourth week.

Brent crude futures for September rose 66 cents, or 0.81%, to $81.67 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 78 cents, or 1.01%, to $77.74 per barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar slipped.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,425.28 per ounce, as of 1349 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,426.60.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.