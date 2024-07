US stocks were drifting on Tuesday ahead of a jobs report.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Outperforming the market, Tesla stock jumped 4.5% after it reported a milder drop in sales for April through June.

Shares of chip giant Nvidia fell 1.6% and Eli Lily dropped 2.9%.