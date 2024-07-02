Wall Street today: US stocks drift ahead of jobs data

In early trading, the S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, the Dow Jones was up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq was 0.1% down

US stocks were drifting on Tuesday ahead of a jobs report.

Outperforming the market, Tesla stock jumped 4.5% after it reported a milder drop in sales for April through June.

Shares of chip giant Nvidia fell 1.6% and Eli Lily dropped 2.9%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.41% from 4.46% late on Monday.



