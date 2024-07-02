Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks drift ahead of jobs data

Rajendra Saxena

In early trading, the S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, the Dow Jones was up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq was 0.1% down

Bloomberg

US stocks were drifting on Tuesday ahead of a jobs report.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Outperforming the market, Tesla stock jumped 4.5% after it reported a milder drop in sales for April through June.

Shares of chip giant Nvidia fell 1.6% and Eli Lily dropped 2.9%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.41% from 4.46% late on Monday.

