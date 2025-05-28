Wall Street today: US stocks drift ahead of Nvidia earnings, Federal Reserve minutes

At 10:29 AM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.75 points, the S&P 500 lost 7.86 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.80 points

The US stocks on Tuesday closed sharply higher following President Donald Trump's move to delay tariffs on the European Union. Getty Images via AFP
US stock indices were drifting on Wednesday ahead of earnings from the Artificial Intelligence-chip developer Nvidia and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.0 points, or 0.04%, to 42361.63. The S&P 500 rose 4.0 points, or 0.07%, to 5925.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.5 points, or 0.17%, to 19232.619.

On Tuesday, the US stocks closed sharply higher following President Donald Trump's move to delay tariffs on the European Union.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury surged to 4.46% from 4.43% late on Tuesday.

Gainers and Losers

Among megacap stocks, Google-parent Alphabet rose 0.16%, Meta Platforms added 0.41% and Nvidia fell 0.16%.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares rose 2.6% as the company posted solid quarterly results.

Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings gained 4.05% after reporting robust fourth quarter revenue.

Okta’s stock dropped 14% after the cybersecurity firm flagged risks related to the uncertain economic environment.

Macy’s shares edged up 2.28% after the retailer reported milder fall in revenue and profit.

Video-game retailer GameStop tumbled 11.77% after saying it had bought 4,710 bitcoins, which is worth more than $510 million at its current price.

Bullion

Gold prices gained on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,312.05 an ounce by 08:56 AM EDT (1255 GMT). US gold futures added 0.3% to $3,310.60.

Spot silver declined 0.3% to $33.20 an ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $1,088.65 and palladium eased 0.6% at $972.36.

