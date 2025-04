US stock indices were drifting on Friday amid lingering uncertainty over US-China trade war.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.7 points, or 0.12%, to 40,045.73. The S&P 500 rose 5.0 points, or 0.09%, to 5,489.73​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 16.1 points, or 0.09%, to 17,182.112.